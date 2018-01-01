Oklahoma principal’s Rose Bowl sign not shown during College GameDay

PASADENA, Calif. – One Sooner fan decided to use her trip to the Rose Bowl to shine the spotlight on Oklahoma teachers.

On Sunday, OU quarterback Baker Mayfield brought a sign into the Rose Bowl that got the attention of national analysts.

One Oklahoma educator was hoping to do the same.

Budget cuts over the past several years have negatively impacted numerous state agencies, including the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Melissa Watson, a principal at Guymon Public Schools, knows all too well the issues that many teachers across the Sooner State are facing.

Watson headed to the Rose Bowl with a homemade sign that she hoped to show on ESPN’s College GameDay.

It says, “Oklahoma: first in football, last in education.”

"I feel like it really does state two things about Oklahoma: that we should be number one in football after the end of the season when they win the national championship, but also that we are last in teacher pay, which is a huge issue for me because it affects every single person that I work with," Watson told KFOR.

She learned that she was not able to take the sign into the game, but hoped that it would still be shown on national television.

"We are not going to be able to take it into the Rose Bowl because banners are prohibited," said Watson. "But our plan is to hit ESPN Game Day which will be at the Rose Bowl prior to going to the Rose Parade.

However, Watson says that the sign will not be shown on television.

"We left the house at 4:00 am to make it to the stadium in time to get front and center for College Game Day...only to get here and be told that they are broadcasting from INSIDE the stadium today," Watson wrote in an email to KFOR.

Watson says she hopes that if teachers are paid more, they will decide to stay in Oklahoma.