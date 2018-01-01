OU taking in the bright lights surrounding the Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. – It’s one of the oldest and most prestigious games in all of college football.

For its 104th year, the Rose Bowl will watch the Oklahoma Sooners take on the Georgia Bulldogs with national championship implications on the line.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about the Rose Bowl. I’ve heard that there’s not a blade of grass out of place. There’s nothing like it. They call it the ‘Granddaddy of Them All,’ I think. Everybody talks about it, but until you’re out there, it’s not really a true thing for you,” said OU quarterback Baker Mayfield.

For the past week, OU’s football team has been practicing for one of the biggest games of their season and taking in the events surrounding the Rose Bowl.

“It’s been amazing, really. This is the first bowl game that I’ve been to with a team where I can actually participate in the practices and the game portion when we get to that. So I’m excited,” said OU running back Rodney Anderson.

“It’s amazing. You know, you hear about how special this game is, and I’m really starting to experience it firsthand. It’s one of a kind. It’s unlike any other bowl that I’ve been to since I’ve been here. But I love it so far. It’s a great experience,” said OU full back Dimitri Flowers.

While the bright lights of nearby Los Angeles have some Sooners starstruck, others are just excited to be able to play on one of college football’s largest stages.

“My mom loves when I play in these bigger games and being able to come to them, so I look forward to them and look forward to seeing her,” said OU’s offensive tackle Orlando Brown.

“I’ll just be so excited, so happy to be there. It will be a truly a blessing. That’s the one word that I can say that will describe it. I will be praying all over the place because I’ll be thanking God the whole time. My whole family is going to be there. That hasn’t happened since high school, so it’s just going to be awesome,” said Caleb Kelly.

For OU linebacker Caleb Kelly, he says he is just ready to take on the Bulldogs.

“Before we even went home for Christmas, I was saying I wish we could just play on Saturday. We have been preparing for them for so long, I don’t want to over think it. I don’t want to be guessing, I just want to just go out and play and have fun doing it,” said Kelly.