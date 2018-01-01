× Sooner fans ride roller coaster of emotion

NORMAN, Okla- Sooner fans they were all eyes on the screen on News Year’s Day.

Tons of Crimson and Cream seen on Campus Corner in Norman,

OU faithful filled up O’Connell’s to the brim to watch the Rose bowl against Georgia.

Lots of “Boomer Sooner” heard early as OU led big at the half.

“I love the Sooners and I’m soo proud of what they are doing.. Go Sooners!” said Elaine from Norman.

But second half, Georgia rebounds to take the lead.

Then the Sooners mount a comeback of their own. It goes to overtime.

Sooner fans ride a rollercoaster of emotions, but OU comes up short, falling in the national semifinals.

“Even though we didn’t perform as well as I would have liked us to , I believe in the University of Oklahoma.. And I’m so proud of them and I love the school, “ said OU student Ashley.

Kickoff to the 2018 season.. 243 days away.. Exactly 8 months.. Sept 1 against Florida Atlantic.