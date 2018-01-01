× Sooner Nation gathers to cheer on Team during Rose Bowl

NORMAN, Okla- Sooner fans are loud and proud as they gather to cheer on the football team taking on the University of Georgia in the Rose Bowl

Hundreds of fans packing O”Connell’s in Norman to watch together, hours before kick off in Pasadena California

Patrick is a Sooner fan from Pawhuska “ Some people don’t know what winning is, Oklahoma invented it and winning championships and that’s what’s going to happen this year”

A Sooner win over the Bulldogs would send OU to the National Title game in Atlanta on Monday, January 8th.