Three Children Killed in El Reno House Fire

EL RENO, Okla.--It was a tough beginning to 2018 for El Reno firefighters as they lost three young children after a house fire.

"It's something that you know we prepare ourselves for but you really can't be prepared for it," said El Reno fire chief, Kent Lagaly.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 200 block of North K Avenue just after 6:00 am.

"Two of the children were being brought out by two adults and so they immediately started resuscitation efforts on those two children. Within seconds, the third child was brought out," said Chief Lagaly.

Fire and ambulance crews continued their efforts to save the young lives all the way to the hospital.

"According to what I've received from Mercy, they did resuscitation efforts all the way to the hospital and at the hospital on all 3 children, one of them for almost an hour,” said Lagaly.

Fire officials have not released the exact ages of the children, but the chief says they were all under the age of 8.

Chief Lagaly says there was very little fire left in the home when crews got there and it was contained to one room of the home.

Right now, we don’t know if that was a bedroom or where the children were in relation to the fire.

It’s too early to know what caused the fire, but the chief says it’s a good reminder to be careful with space heaters.

"This time of year you just really have to to make sure that I know people don't want their pipes to freeze and things like that but when you're going to use an alternative heat source, you have to make sure that you're doing it in the right way," he said.

Lagaly says he has a chaplain coming in to speak to the crews who worked the scene.

They’re also working to assist the family that lost so much in the fire.

"They've got a long road ahead of them but we're going to help them through it and we'll all get through it someway," said Lagaly.

The fire marshall is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.