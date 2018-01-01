Three children killed in New Year’s Day house fire in El Reno
EL RENO, Okla.– Three children died after a house fire early New Year’s morning in El Reno.
Crews responded to the home in the 200 block of North K Ave. just after 6:00 a.m. Monday morning.
People were carrying the children out of the burning home according to Fire Chief, Kent Lagaly.
The children are all under the age of 8 although exact ages and names are not being released at this time.
Lagaly says the blaze was contained to one room of the home.
The fire marshall is investigating.