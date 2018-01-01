× Three children killed in New Year’s Day house fire in El Reno

EL RENO, Okla.– Three children died after a house fire early New Year’s morning in El Reno.

Crews responded to the home in the 200 block of North K Ave. just after 6:00 a.m. Monday morning.

People were carrying the children out of the burning home according to Fire Chief, Kent Lagaly.

The children are all under the age of 8 although exact ages and names are not being released at this time.

Tragedy on New Year’s Day – 3 children dead after house fire in El Reno. @kfor pic.twitter.com/oZT0iF65wS — Sarah Stewart (@SarahSkfor) January 1, 2018

Lagaly says the blaze was contained to one room of the home.

The fire marshall is investigating.