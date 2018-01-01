Whole Wheat Oatmeal Raisin Muffins recipe
Whole Wheat Oatmeal Raisin Muffins recipe
1 C whole wheat flour
1/4 C firmly packed brown sugar
1 T baking powder
1 t ground Cinnamon
3/4 t salt
1 C Oatmeal
2/3 C raisins, dried cranberries, or combination of the two
1 egg, beaten
1/4 C vegetable or canola oil
1 C milk
Preheat oven to 425 degrees
In a mixing bowl, mix together dry ingredients. Add raisins and/or dried cranberries.
In a large measuring cup, whisk together beaten egg, milk and oil until thoroughly mixed.
Add to dry ingredients, stirring and folding until just combined.
Spray a 12 muffin tin with pan spray. (May use paper baking cups, if desired.) Fill each muffin cup 3/4 full with muffin batter.
Bake 15 minutes.
Allow to rest in muffin tin a few minutes before removing.
Optional topping:
2 T brown sugar
2 T flour
1 t vegetable oil
1 t ground Cinnamon
Combine and sprinkle over unbaked muffin batter just before placing in oven