Whole Wheat Oatmeal Raisin Muffins recipe

1 C whole wheat flour

1/4 C firmly packed brown sugar

1 T baking powder

1 t ground Cinnamon

3/4 t salt

1 C Oatmeal

2/3 C raisins, dried cranberries, or combination of the two

1 egg, beaten

1/4 C vegetable or canola oil

1 C milk

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

In a mixing bowl, mix together dry ingredients. Add raisins and/or dried cranberries.

In a large measuring cup, whisk together beaten egg, milk and oil until thoroughly mixed.

Add to dry ingredients, stirring and folding until just combined.

Spray a 12 muffin tin with pan spray. (May use paper baking cups, if desired.) Fill each muffin cup 3/4 full with muffin batter.

Bake 15 minutes.

Allow to rest in muffin tin a few minutes before removing.

Optional topping:

2 T brown sugar

2 T flour

1 t vegetable oil

1 t ground Cinnamon

Combine and sprinkle over unbaked muffin batter just before placing in oven