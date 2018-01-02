Authorities identify man shot to death in S.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 5:18 p.m. on December 29th, police were called to reports of a shooting in the 3900 block of S.E. 48th St.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot, lying in front of a home.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Malek Higginbotham, was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

At this time, no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.