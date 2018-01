× Crews battle house fire in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Fire crews battled several obstacles while trying to put out an overnight house fire.

Early Tuesday morning, Oklahoma City fire crews battled a house fire at the corner of N.E. 16th and Bryant.

Officials said, when they got to the scene, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

At one point, the roof collapsed and the water started freezing.

City crews responded to the scene to assist.