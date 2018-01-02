Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plumbing businesses say their phones have been ringing off the hook with customers dealing with emergencies.

Kyle Cline from Locke Supply stopped by with tips on how to deal with frozen pipes.

When it comes to pipes, procrastination is the enemy, right?

Yes. Before it freezes, you should disconnect water hoses, drip faucets, open cabinets under sinks, wrap older style pipes and faucets. You also want to make sure you have sufficient heat in the home. If the house is kept well above freezing, it makes it very difficult for pipes to freeze. Also, a good amount of main water services enter the home in the garage so it is important to keep the garage door shut and have some type of heating source to keep the garage above freezing. It`s always easier to prevent freezing pipes rather than repairing a pipe that has frozen.

If you do have a frozen pipe, what should you do?

First thing is to ensure that the pipe has not broken (in most cases as soon as it freezes, it`s going to expand the pipe and break). If you start to thaw a broken pipe you will have some flood issues. Once the pipe is frozen the best thing to do is shut off the water and get in touch with a local plumber to examine the extent of the damage.

- Use blow dryer or heat gun

- Don't use an open flame

- Don't focus on one spot or it could cause crack in the pipes

- Heat pipes from top to bottom