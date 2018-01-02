“It was the sweetest few minutes we’ve had in 14 days,” Newcastle teen critically injured in crash opens his eyes 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A Newcastle teen who was critically injured in a car crash opened his eyes Tuesday, according to family members.

Caleb Freeman, 16, and his brother, Clayton, 14, were on their way to an OU basketball game when their vehicle crashed.

Both were rushed to the OU Medical Center. Clayton was released not long after with minor injuries.

Caleb escaped without a broken bone, but suffered major brain trauma.

The teen has been in the hospital for two weeks.

"We believe the Lord protected his body but, for whatever reason, has allowed him to be in this place and we're seeing the Lord do great miracles through him," said Caleb's father, Pastor Jeremy Freeman.

The family announced Caleb opened his eyes for the first time since the accident.

"It only lasted a few minutes, but it was the sweetest few minutes we've had in 14 days," the family said in a Facebook post.

Caleb's progress can be followed on the Pray for Caleb Freeman Facebook page, and a YouCaring account has been set up to help his family pay for his medical bills.