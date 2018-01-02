Kids, relatives have close call with bullet early New Year’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - "My uncle said, ‘Hey, I just want to let you know, everybody’s okay, but a bullet came through the ceiling.'”

That was the call Kellie Stapp got shortly after midnight on New Year's Day. Her two children and two nephews were at their great grandmother and great uncle's home in the 2100 block of SW 61st Terrace.

"I was sitting, right here, right where the bullet came in. But five minutes later, we were all over here, around the light and we were all celebrating and hugging and saying Happy New Year," recalled 13-year-old Brady Walls.

"And we just heard the bang, giant clink and shattering.”

The glass on the ceiling fan shattered and the bullet came to rest on the coffee table. No one was injured, but the normal New Year's celebration quickly turned to ask where the bullet could have come from?

"Came back down and hit right there," said 9-year-old Anderson Walls, Brady's brother, pointing to a hole in the carpet. "There’s a hole, ricocheted up and hit the glass right there."

The family says they called police, but were told there wasn't much that could be done. Oklahoma State Statutes list discharging a firearm in a public place -- or where someone could be endangered -- but where no one is hurt is a misdemeanor.

Stories about celebratory gunfire and its dangers -- especially around the New Year holiday -- are nothing new. What goes up must come down -- and that includes bullets, and they have to land somewhere. Thankfully, where it landed that evening didn't do far greater damage.

"It was terrifying," said Brady.