Men fined thousands for poaching in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. – Oklahoma Game Wardens are investigating after they said several animals were poached.

After tips led to the suspects, investigators said two men gave full confessions and written statements about their illegal behavior.

Wardens said four whitetail deer and two pigs were shot from the road and the men used a spotlight, which is also illegal.

Investigators said animals were left in the field to rot and each man was fined around $7,000.

Charges are pending, and the weapons and the light were taken as evidence.