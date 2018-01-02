Midwest City church says sign maker took off with their money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - The Divine Wisdom Worship Center’s sign blew down in a storm about 5 months ago.

The church on N.E. 10th near Midwest Boulevard hired Joseph Gregory with Sign Frequency to replace it.

Pastor Theodis Manning says one of their parishioners generously stepped up to pay for it and she paid Gregory just over $2,400 up front.

Pastor Manning says Gregory still has not put up the sign and now is not returning their calls.

They’re hoping he steps up to do the right thing and if he can’t do the sign, at least return the money.

Pastor Manning says the church can not afford to hire someone else to do the sign.