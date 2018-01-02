“My hands are tied” State’s largest homeless center turns away addicts unwilling to get help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Amid below freezing temperatures, the state's largest homeless center says they are upholding their standard of choosing which people to take in and which ones to turn away.

The City Rescue Mission has 640 beds and implements a case management program to help individuals, providing opportunities to evaluate how they became homeless and develop a plan of getting out of it.

Tom Jones, CEO of the City Rescue Mission, said the center is open to "anybody who desires to end their homelessness"; however, he explained to News 4 there are people who come to the center and are addicted to drug use but are unwilling to commit to the center's recovery resources. These are the people Jones said they will not take in.

"We have in the cold, cold weather brought some in but after they beat up our staff, beat up our clients, urinated on beds just because they weren’t in the right mind, then we’ve held that standard a little stronger." he said.

According to Jones, this does not mean they cannot come in if they fail a drug test. They do, however, have to commit to their recovery program.

"We want them to come here. We beg them to come here, but they don’t want to give up the lifestyle they’re living and therefore, my hands are tied," he said.

