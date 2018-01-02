Oklahoma mother, two children die in house fire

PORUM, Okla. – An Oklahoma mother and her two children died in a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the trailer home fully engulfed in flames around 3 a.m.

According to KJRH, 21-year-old Tiffany Fraley and her two children, Raiden and Mia, ages two and 11 months, died in the fire.

Fox 23 reports the father is in the hospital recovering with burns after trying to save his family.

Fire officials say space heaters were in use when the fire started, however the cause of the fire is still under investigation.