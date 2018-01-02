Parents of 3 children killed in El Reno house fire: “We are in total devastation right now”

EL RENO, Okla. – The parents of three children killed in an El Reno house fire have spoken out.

On Tuesday afternoon, an emotional James Redbird and his wife stood side-by-side.

“We are in total devastation right now. You can only imagine what it’s like to lose three children of your own. I just ask that the kind people continue to pray and keep us in your prayers as we do our best to lay our children to rest. We did the best we could for our children,” the father said. “We just want to thank everybody for the prayers, the donations. We’re not asking for anything. We’re just asking for prayers at this time.”

“Please,” the mother added.

The children have been identified as 22-month-old Mayley Jean Redbird, 3-year-old Gunner Ray Redbird and 4-year-old Amylah Dawn Redbird.

The three died early New Year’s Day following the fire at their house in the 200 block of North K Avenue.

The fire was contained to one room, where it’s believed the children were asleep.

The cause is still under investigation at this time.