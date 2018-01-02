“So we wouldn’t be on the streets,” Three siblings hoping to find a permanent home 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Three siblings who are full of personality are sure to melt your heart.

Little brother Chris, 4, middle sister Talisia, 7, and oldest sister Trinitie, 9, are in foster care right now.

Trinitie said she would like to be a basketball player when she grows up. She just started to play the sport.

"I have basketball games and I won the basketball game,” Trinitie said.

And her little brother is following in her footsteps. He also wants to be a basketball player.

As for Talisia, she's enjoying just playing right now.

Three years ago, they were placed in DHS care. Chris was a toddler at the time. Fortunately, they’ve been able to be in the same foster homes together. But, they've also had to move around a lot.

"We're just hopeful they can just continue and stay together. They have a bond and don't want to be separated. They've expressed that themselves,” Wendy White, their caseworker, said.

Their caseworker says they're well behaved and make great grades in school.

Now, they're just looking for someone to adopt them.

"So we can have homes,” Trinitie said.

"So we wouldn't be on the streets,” Talisia added.

These siblings just want basic needs, and they deserve a whole lot more like love from parents who care.

And, here's something to keep in mind - At the time we interview children for these segments, they are available for adoption, but every single day DHS is working to find homes for these kids. So, just remember - even once these siblings find a family, there are so many just like him/her waiting for 'A Place To Call Home'.

Click here for more information on adopting a child or call (405) 767-2955.