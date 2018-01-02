Thousands of gallons of water pour into Oklahoma Turnpike Authority office

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of gallons of water came pouring into the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority office Sunday night.

Jack Dramill, Communications director tells News 4, said cold temperatures caused the fire sprinkler system to burst, flooding many office buildings.

“It flooded about a quarter of our building upstairs, all that water went downstairs,” Dramill said.

Within ten minutes about five inches of water came through the main lobby some spilling outside on the sidewalk.

“We’ve had to relocate a couple of people to some different offices,” said Dramill.

The water came crashing through the ceiling, causing some damage to boxes containing documents, those papers are drying so they can be scanned.

The fire department was immediately called and showed up within 10 minutes to locate the water source and shut it off.

Because it was the sprinkler system and clean water, Dramill said the agency would be able to salvage the carpet but not many ceiling tiles.