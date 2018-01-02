Video: Multi-car crash outside Buffalo leaves motorists backed up for miles

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A crash involving at least a dozen vehicles brought traffic to a standstill for miles along the New York Thruway outside Buffalo Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

Snow was falling as 15 to 25 vehicles collided just before 2 p.m., police said. Officials do not yet know what caused the pileup of cars.

Two people were hurt in the accident – one is in critical condition and the other in serious condition, police told The Buffalo News.

Congestion from the crash extended more than 7 miles from the scene of the accident, according to NITTEC, a coalition of agencies that monitors real-time traffic conditions. Police were forced to close both Eastbound lanes of the Thruway and divert traffic.

Making matters more difficult for drivers, first responders and city workers is the snow that continues to fall as high winds create whiteout conditions. A blizzard warning is in effect until 1 a.m. for Northern Eerie County.

I have issued a Travel Advisory for Northern Erie County, including all of Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Lancaster, Alden and areas North to the @ErieCountyNY/Niagara County line due to the @NWSBUFFALO Blizzard Warning. Due to whiteout conditions no unnecessary travel is advised also. pic.twitter.com/VGJQaJwi7l — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 2, 2018

BREAKING: Due to poor weather conditions in Buffalo, City Hall will be closing at 3:30pm today. Motorists are urged to use caution. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) January 2, 2018