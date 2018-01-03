× 2017 South OKC Firefighter of the Year

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Corporal Caleb Timmons has been named the 2017 Kiwanis Club Firefighter of the Year due to a rescue that he conducted on Halloween night.

During the rescue, he arrived to an apartment on fire in northwest Oklahoma City and rescued a mother and her five-year-old son from their third-floor-story balcony.

Cpl. Timmons has been an Oklahoma City firefighter for over five years and has been assigned to fire station 15B for the past two years.

In a recent tweet from the Oklahoma City Fire Department they said that he was nominated not only for these actions but also for his overall love and compassion for the job and the people he serves.

The OKCFD have constantly been protecting the city and the department has said that in 2017, they responded to 6,700 vehicle accidents.