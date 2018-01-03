Accident report: Icy conditions to blame for 18-year-old’s death

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say an 18-year-old girl has passed away from injuries she sustained in a car accident last week.

Around 7 a.m. on Dec. 31, troopers were called to an accident along I-35 in Love County.

Investigators say a 2004 Toyota was traveling northbound on I-35 when it slid off the road and hit a cable barrier because of the icy conditions. Officials say the driver tried to get back on I-35, but was hit by another vehicle on the passenger’s side and was hit from behind by a second vehicle.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they learned that an 11-year-old boy was trapped inside the Toyota. After about 30 minutes, he was freed by the Marietta Fire Department and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Paramedics also rushed 18-year-old Patricia Amaya to a nearby hospital in serious condition with a variety of injuries.

Sadly, officials say the teenager from Dallas died from her injuries on Jan. 2.