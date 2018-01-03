Armed man reportedly robs local Family Dollar, police need help identifying him

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man who allegedly robbed a local Family Dollar is on the loose and police need your help finding him.

On New Year’s Eve, around 10 p.m., police were called to reports of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in the 900 block of S.E. 15th St.

Two employees told police that an armed man walked into the store and demanded money.

At first, he demanded money from the safe; however, after learning it would take 10 minutes before the safe would open, the suspect allegedly became angry and demanded the employees give him their money from their purses.

The man then allegedly stole some grape Swisher Sweets and packages of Gambler Pipe tobacco.

The employees called police after the man left.

Police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect from the surveillance video.

If you have any information that could help police, please call (405)235-7300.