Classes canceled for Capitol Hill High School students due to heating issues

OKLAHOMA CITY – Classes are canceled for students on Thursday at Capitol Hill High School.

The school said, because of low temperatures, isolated heating issues are affecting the cafeteria, kitchen and a few classrooms.

However, since there is heat in the building for teachers and staff, they are to still report for work as usual.

The school said they opted to cancel classes for students to allow the district and contractors a chance to complete repairs and cleanup as well as to ensure “a safe learning environment.”

Districts leaders will monitor the progress and then provide an update later Thursday on when students might return.

The school said a food truck will also still be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. onsite to serve students lunch.

All other Oklahoma City Public Schools will welcome back students on Thursday, after Christmas break, as planned.