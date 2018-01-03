× Coast Guard searching for missing Oklahoma City plane

FREEPORT, Tx. – The Coast Guard is sending out search and rescue for a missing Oklahoma City aircraft.

The FAA confirms the plane left Wiley Post Airport this afternoon and filed a flight plan to Georgetown, TX.

The Coast Guard received word of a possible plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico due to an unresponsive pilot.

The FAA says the pilot did not land, but kept on the same course and was unresponsive to air traffic control instructions.

“We are getting ready to send out an aircraft to search the waters off Freeport, TX (due south of Houston right on the Gulf). Our report shows 150 nautical miles off Freeport,” the Coast Guard said.

This is a breaking news situation. Check back for updates.