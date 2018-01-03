DHS: 10-year-old looking for family receives overwhelming response

OKLAHOMA CITY – A very quiet and shy 10-year-old boy has struck a chord with families across the country.

On Dec. 26, KFOR featured 10-year-old Roger during the ‘A Place to Call Home.’

Although he is shy, Roger was hoping that someone would notice him and make him a part of their family.

“I want a home that can make me be able to do a lot of stuff. Like where I can have money to buy stuff and make stuff like LEGOS,” Roger said.

He already has two older brothers who have already been adopted. Now, he’s hoping it’s his turn.

“Because I want to be in a home where I can stay there,” he said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even though he didn't say much, his story resonated with hundreds of families.

In a week, the KFOR newsroom received dozens of inquiries about this sweet child looking for a family.

At the same time, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services received more than 900 phone calls from all over the country including California, Connecticut, Oregon, New Hampshire and even outside of the United States in Canada.

A spokesperson for OKDHS sent News 4 the following update:

"Due to an amazing and overwhelming response of interest in Roger from approved adoptive families, we are no longer accepting more inquiries for him at this time. However, we have many other children just like him who also need families to step forward for them too! If you are interested in learning more about foster care or adoption, please call 1-800-376-9729 or visit https://okfosters.org/."

"A Place To Call Home" is a weekly series featuring a child under DHS custody desperately looking for a permanent home. The series airs at 6 p.m. every Tuesday on KFOR-TV.