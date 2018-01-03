Man arrested in connection with several burglaries, terrifying home invasion

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say a man has been taken into custody following a terrifying home invasion.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says that they were called to a home near S.W. 48th St. and May Ave. on Dec. 21 following a reported home invasion.

Investigators learned that a man had kicked open the door to a home while four children were home alone.

On Friday, officers released photos of a man who may have information about the home invasion.

“Just down the street, he ran the doorbell of a neighbor’s house. Did not break into that home, but that was able to give us footage from one of the doorbell cameras that are so popular these days, gave us a good look at the suspect,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Now, investigators say an arrest has been made in the case.

Authorities say Michael Morales was arrested by the Bethany Police Department on Tuesday. Officials tell News 4 that he was connected to other burglaries in the Bethany and Warr Acres area.

Morales was taken into custody on three counts of second-degree burglary, five counts of concealing stolen property, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, six counts of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and obstructing a police officer.