Officials: 116 water line breaks reported across Oklahoma City

Posted 10:25 am, January 3, 2018, by , Updated at 10:27AM, January 3, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY- The freezing temperatures are to blame for several water main breaks that occurred across the city on Wednesday morning.

Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, crews were called to a water main break along Downing St., between Pennsylvania Ave. and Western Ave.

Water main break along Downing, between Penn and Western.

Officials with the water department tell News 4 that an emergency water line broke, which has forced them to shut down the water on Downing St. and Waverly Ave.

Crews have their hands full as there are 116 leaks reported across the city.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

Street affected by water main break.