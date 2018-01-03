Oklahoma City Zoo animals keep warm despite the frigid temperatures

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’ve been outside over the last couple of days, you know the bitter wind and cold temperatures can take their toll.

Officials warn that pet owners should bring their four-legged friends indoors to keep them out of the winter weather.

It’s a rule that even zookeepers abide for some of the state’s largest residents.

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens says no matter what the weather is like, all species at the zoo are protected.

When inclement weather strikes the state, the animals are brought inside for enrichment activities.

Our mane man, Hubert, lounging away on this chilly, winter day! Modern animal care standards in place, like the addition of heated rocks, give our animals more choices and control within their habitats. (https://t.co/YvFr7D3YBo) #okczoo pic.twitter.com/EH21MkXzdr — Oklahoma City Zoo (@okczoo) January 3, 2018

To stay warm, the elephants spend time inside their heated barn, while lions can be seen lounging on heated rocks while they are outdoors.

If there are several days where the animals have to be kept inside, zookeepers may give them access to the outdoors for short periods of time.