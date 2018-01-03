Oklahoma man accused of raping woman after breaking into home, tying her up

CLAREMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is accused of breaking into a woman’s house, tying her up and raping her.

On New Year’s Eve, Julian Watson allegedly broke into a Claremore woman’s home while she was away and stole more than $50 from the home.

The next day, he allegedly returned to the woman’s home and raped her.

The victim told police she was home alone when she heard a noise in her living room.

According to Fox 23, the woman said when she went to check on the noise, she found a masked suspect in her home, holding a knife.

The woman said the suspect then allegedly tied her up and raped her.

She said the man threatened to kill her if she called police.

Watson then reportedly stole more items from the home and left.

Police told Fox 23 that the victim was able to identify the suspect as Julian Watson from a photo lineup.

Watson allegedly admitted to stealing items from the woman’s home while she was away and returning the next day, armed with a knife.

However, he reportedly told investigators the sexual encounter was consensual.

He is facing charges for first-degree rape, second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary and kidnapping.