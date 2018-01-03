× Oklahoma man accused of stealing steaks, swinging knife at store employee

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after allegedly stealing steaks from a grocery store and threatening employees with a knife.

According to FOX 23, an employee at Sav-A-Lot in Tulsa saw 63-year-old Henry Dale Duncan stealing food from the store.

She says she confronted him about the theft, which is when he allegedly pulled out a knife and started swinging it at her.

Witnesses say employees followed Duncan for about half of a mile before other bystanders got involved and held him for police.

Authorities say Duncan had a backpack full of steaks and other food when he was taken into custody.

Duncan was arrested on one complaint of robbery.