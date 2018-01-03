Oregon drivers concerned about self-service gas stations following new law

PORTLAND, Ore. – A new law in Oregon is causing panic and concern for many drivers across the state.

In the past, Oregon was one of two states that did not allow customers to pump their own gas.

However, a law passed in May now allows Oregon counties with 40,000 residents or less to let drivers put gasoline in their cars themselves.

The law went into effect on Monday, but many gas stations say they will continue to have attendants on hand to pump gas.

Shelby Perkins, a cashier at a gas station in Prineville, said that she isn’t sure her regular customers know how to operate pumps.

The new law is causing concern for some drivers in Oregon for a variety of reasons.

Comments on a variety of Facebook posts have others across the country scratching their heads.

“Disabled, seniors, people with young children in the car need help. Not to mention getting out of your car with transients around and not feeling safe too. This is a very bad idea. Grr,” one Facebook user wrote.

“Not a good idea, there are lots of reasons to have an attendant helping, one is they need a job too. Many people are not capable of knowing how to pump gas and the hazards of not doing to correctly. Besides I don’t want to go to work smelling of gas when I get it on my hands or clothes. I agree Very bad idea,” another wrote.

“Texan here. Just here for the comments. Y’all are precious,” one woman wrote.

“I don’t even know HOW to pump gas and I am 62, native Oregonian… I say NO THANKS! I don’t want to smell like gasoline!” another woman wrote.

“I’m going to need all gas station employees in Oregon to go through the surveillance tapes for the first week after this law passes. There’s going to be some gold in there,” one person wrote.