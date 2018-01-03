× OU’s Orlando Brown Turning Pro

Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown announced Wednesday he will bypass his senior season and make himself eligible for the NFL Draft.

Brown is a two-time All-American, including a unanimous first team All-American this season, and was a finalist for the Outland Trophy for the top lineman in the country.

Brown is the son of former Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Orlando Brown.

Brown tweeted his announcement at about 5:00 pm central time Wednesday.