Police looking for two women accused of stealing hoverboard from local store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking to identify two women accused of stealing a hoverboard from a local store.

Police say two women stole a hoverboard from the Academy Sports store in the 12300 block of N.W. 10th St.

According to the police report, the two women ran out of the store with the hoverboard and got into a red Chrysler.

If you have information on the identities of the two women, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.