Regional Food Bank seeking volunteers

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma needs more than 3,200 volunteers to join the fight against hunger.

“January is typically our slowest month for volunteers, but it is also when we need them the most,” said Lindsay Echols, director of community engagement at the Regional Food Bank. “We encourage individuals, community groups and corporate groups to volunteer so we can distribute food to our neighbors with inconsistent access to healthy food. Every day, volunteers pack enough food to fill a semi-truck.”

Volunteer tasks include bagging and boxing food products, preparing fresh food for distribution in Hope’s Kitchen, processing protein donations in the Protein Processing Center, stocking shelves at the Moore Food & Resource Center and assisting at mobile food distributions.

Volunteers under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

To view available opportunities and register to volunteer, visit the Regional Food Bank’s website or call (405) 600-3161.