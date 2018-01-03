× Residents rescued following early morning apartment fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — Fire crews rescued several people from an apartment fire early Wednesday morning near NW 16th and MacArthur.

When fire crews got to the scene just after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, they had to rescue several people who were hanging from a balcony.

One apartment building was evacuated. Six apartments were significantly damaged.

According to officials, one person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A woman on scene told News 4 the fire started in her closet. She said she tried to put it out herself but the flames were too heavy.

Officials said they believe the fire likely started in that first floor closet.

However, the cause is still under investigation.