Silver alert issued for 86-year-old Healdton man

HEALDTON, Okla. – Authorities in one Oklahoma community have issued a silver alert for an 86-year-old man.

A silver alert was issued by the Healdton Police Department for 86-year-old Billy Smith.

Smith was last seen in the 900 block of 4th St. in Healdton around 10 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Officials say family members are concerned about Smith’s safety since he has dementia, Alzheimer’s and has spoken of suicide in the past.

Smith was last seen wearing Round House overalls and a plaid shirt. He may be driving a white 2006 Chevy Trailblazer with Oklahoma license plate “FFP 567.”