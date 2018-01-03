× Sooners Roll in Bedlam Round One

In the highest scoring Bedlam men’s basketball game since 1990, Oklahoma got a combined 55 points from their two freshman stars and hit 15 three-pointers in a 109-89 win over Oklahoma State at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman on Wednesday night.

Trae Young set an OU record with his 12th straight game of scoring at least 20 points, finishing with 27 points and 10 assists, and falling a rebound shy of a triple double.

Fellow freshman Brady Manek led all scorers with 28 points and hit 6 3-pointers.

Oklahoma hit 15 three-pointers as a team and finished at 55 percent from the field overall.

Oklahoma State was led by Thomas Dziagwa, who had 19 points and made five of OSU’s nine 3-pointers.

OU started the game on an 11-4 run, then the Cowboys ran off 10 straight points to take a 14-11 lead when Tavarius Shine hit a three-pointer.

Shine finished with 16 points but fouled out early in the second half.

The Sooners responded with their own 10-0 run, capped by a three-pointer from Kameron McGusty, who finished with 15 points off the bench.

Oklahoma never trailed after that, leading 50-42 at halftime.

The Sooners started the second half on a 21-7 run to build a 22 point lead.

During OU’s run, Young hit a deep three-pointer, and after it went in, he and Shine got into some trash talking, which earned a double technical foul.

That technical counted as a personal against Shine and was part of why he fouled out.

OSU trimmed the deficit to 14 at one point but could not get closer.

Christian James was the fourth Sooner to score in double figures with 12 points.

The Cowboys had four in double figures as well, with Jeffrey Carroll scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, and Brandon Averette adding 13.

OSU shot 44 percent from the field, and were just 10-of-19 at the free throw line.

Oklahoma’s point total was their most in a Bedlam game since 1990.

The Sooners won their 10th straight game overall, and have won 16 of the last 18 games against OSU in Norman.

Overall, OU has won eight of the last 10 Bedlam games.

The second Bedlam game is Saturday, January 20, in Stillwater at 1:00 pm.

Oklahoma improves to 12-1 on the season, 2-0 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners visit West Virginia this Saturday at 6:15 pm.

Oklahoma State drops to 10-4 on the year, 0-2 in conference play.

The Cowboys host Iowa State Saturday at 3:00 pm.