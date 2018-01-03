× Thunder Blowout Lakers in First of Two in L.A.

The Oklahoma City Thunder had four players score at least 20 points in a 133-96 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

After falling behind 10-0, OKC came back to get the game even by the end of the first quarter, then dominated the rest of the game.

The Thunder outscored the Lakers 37-18 in the second quarter and led 63-44 at halftime, then built on the lead in the second half.

Terrance Ferguson got his first career start with Andre Roberson out with an injury, and delivered 24 points, tying a Thunder rookie record with six 3-pointers.

All 24 of his points came in the second half.

Paul George matched Ferguson for scoring honors with 24 points and hit three 3-pointers.

Carmelo Anthony scored 21 points and hit three 3’s, and Russell Westbrook had 20 points and 12 assists.

Raymond Felton came off the bench to dish out 10 assists.

The Thunder shot 60 percent from the field and hit 14 three-pointers.

OKC built the lead to 39 at one point before winning by 37.

The Thunder improve to 21-17 on the season.

OKC will play at the Staples Center again on Thursday night, taking on the L.A. Clippers at 9:30 pm central time.