Water department officials work around the clock, 116 leaks reported

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Officials with Oklahoma City's Water Department worked around the clock on Wednesday to repair water line breaks and leaks.

Steve Botkin, Unit Operations Supervisor with the Oklahoma City Water Department, told News 4 there were at least 116 pending leaks as of 6 a.m. Wednesday.

That figure includes ones reported Tuesday night throughout Wednesday morning. Crews also responded to a water main break near Downing Street and Waverly Avenue, which was reported just before 9 a.m.

"From the picture I had seen, it looks like it had a hole blown on top of the water pipe," said Botkin.

The leak on Downing Street was considered a "code 1", according to Botkin. These are emergency leaks that include damage and a significant amount of water loss, along with residences and businesses having their water shut off while crews work to fix the problem.

"We try within an hour, hour and a half when a leak comes in like that," he said. "We try to get a crew on it but with the weather conditions and the number of leaks that we currently have, it takes sometimes a little longer to get a crew to one of those job sites."

Code 2 leaks are considered second priority leaks and could also create some hazards. Code 3 leaks generally cause the least amount of disturbance to residences and businesses.

Officials are urging people affected by water leaks to stay patient as crews work.