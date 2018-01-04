15-year-old Texoma boy loses battle with the flu

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas – Just eight days before their son’s 16th birthday, family members are planning a funeral for a Texas boy.

Family members tell KTEN that Whitewright High School sophomore Larry Donaldson died from complications of the flu on New Year’s Day.

His death comes as a shock to others at the high school.

“A lot of the kids were meeting every morning at 7:30 to have a prayer vigil time, and we kept that up all the way until Christmas break,” said Molly Johnson, Donaldson’s world geography teacher. “I think for me, I always had hope he was going to get better and come back.”

Donaldson was diagnosed with the flu in October, but his condition deteriorated over the next few weeks. In November, he was placed on life support.

Word of his death has stunned teachers and staff members at Whitewright High School.

“He’s like a teacher’s dream; that’s one of the things I think you’ll hear from just about everybody,” Johnson said.

“He does more and better than you ever expect him to, because he just has that want-to, that grit, that you wish every kid had,” Principal Steve Morrow said.

Donaldson was a member of the FFA and ran track, played baseball, basketball and was an offensive lineman for the varsity football team.