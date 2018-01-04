× Classes to resume at Capitol Hill High School following heating issues

OKLAHOMA CITY – Classes will resume at an Oklahoma City high school after it experienced heating issues earlier this week.

On Wednesday, officials announced that classes would be canceled at Capitol Hill High School for Thursday. Due to low temperatures, school leaders said isolated heating issues were affecting the cafeteria, kitchen and a few classrooms.

The school said they opted to cancel classes for students to allow the district and contractors a chance to complete repairs and cleanup as well as to ensure “a safe learning environment.”

On Thursday, officials with Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that classes will resume as usual for students at Capitol Hill High School on Friday, Jan. 5.

“OKCPS is very grateful to the many District teams and contractors who have worked around the clock, some even over the New Year holiday, to make this possible,” a statement from the district read.