Commission considers reducing utility rates for customers

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Cooperation Commission is considering five motions to reduce customer rates from the state’s leading utility companies.

The motions regarding Oklahoma Gas & Electric, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Natural Gas, CenterPoint Energy, and Arkansas Oklahoma Gas were filed by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter on December 22 when an overhaul of federal income taxes was signed into law. Taking effect January 1, the new law lowered the highest corporate tax income rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

At a hearing Thursday morning, officials from the office of Hunter presented the argument that the five companies would save about $100 million annually under the new law. This would not include additional savings from other affected utility accounts. Hunter has requested customer rates be reduced by an amount reflecting lower federal corporate income tax rates.

Curtis Long, an attorney representing CenterPoint Oklahoma, said the company recognized the new law would reduce the tax burden and financial benefits must be passed through to customers.

However, the company argued the motion filed in December failed to provide sufficient notice. They claimed the most efficient path forward is utilizing the existing Performance Based Rate Change (PRBC) review process. According to Long, the next PRBC review filing is scheduled for March 15 with new rates already expected to be in place by July 1.

“If this motion is granted, will the Commission also entertain future requests by other applicants for ‘immediate’ rate adjustments based on any change in a single significant cost or revenue item?” read a filed response to the AG’s motion.

The Commission is set to reconvene at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.