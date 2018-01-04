Design released of upcoming downtown Oklahoma City Omni Convention Center Hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY – After being selected as the developer for the MAPS 3 convention center hotel, we’re getting a first look at what Omni Hotels & Resorts has in store for downtown Oklahoma City.

Omni Hotels proposed a conceptual 19-floor hotel with 600 rooms, approximately 50,000 square feet of meeting space, and several food and beverage outlets including two restaurants.

“Omni and the architecture team, Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio, did a great job designing the hotel in a way that accents and encourages access and walkability downtown and to the other destinations in the area,” said Cathy O’Connor, President and CEO of the Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City. “It will be become a fantastic highlight in Oklahoma City’s Core to Shore vision.”

Officials say the 605-room AAA Four Diamond hotel will serve as Oklahoma City’s new MAPS 3 Convention Center.

“The lower three floors of the hotel along the entire block are oriented directly towards the park, and will feature restaurants, a sports bar, a coffee shop, outdoor dining, shopping, and event spaces, all topped off by an open roof-top pool terrace, complete with resort-style cabanas, pool bar and green spaces overlooking the park. The meeting space on the second floor includes a covered outdoor area so guests can enjoy views and fresh air between meetings. The hotel will feature materials and details that blend the best of Oklahoma’s rich historical heritage and future cultural optimism, complete with a variety of brick facades, that relate to Bricktown, to expansive use of glass and metal details with clean, elegant detailing. Conveniently located between the Chesapeake Energy Arena and the new Convention Center, the hotel will feature a tower that is oriented to minimize its shadow footprint on Scissortail Park,” Rob Rule, the design architect for the project, said.

The hotel is expected to have an economic impact of more than $137 million per year.

Construction is expected to start this summer with completion scheduled for late 2020, coinciding with the completion of the convention center and parking garage.