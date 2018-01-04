Gov. Fallin announces medical marijuana election date

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans will be heading to the polls this summer to decide whether or not to legalize medical marijuana in the Sooner State.

Supporters of an initiative petition to ask voters to legalize medical marijuana gathered enough signatures last year to schedule a statewide referendum on the measure, known as State Question 788.

Before the question could go to a vote of the people, supporters needed to collect almost 66,000 signatures.

In August, state leaders announced that the group collected 67,761 signatures, nearly 2,000 more than needed.

If approved by voters, the measure would permit doctors to recommend a patient for a state-issued medical marijuana license. Patients would be allowed to legally possess up to 3 ounces of the drug, six mature plants and six seedlings.

On Thursday, Gov. Mary Fallin announced that she set a June election date for the medical marijuana ballot measure.

Fallin filed an executive proclamation placing State Question 788 on the June 26 primary election ballot.

“Backers of this proposal to legalize medical marijuana followed procedures and gathered the more than 66,000 required signatures to submit the issue to a vote of the people,” said Fallin. “I’m fulfilling my duty as governor to decide when that election will occur this year.”