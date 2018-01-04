Man charged with first-degree murder after December shooting at NW Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a December shooting at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Around 8:30 a.m. December 27, police were called to the Raindance Apartments, located near N.W. 122nd and Pennsylvania Ave., in reference to a shooting.

“Two black males kicked open an apartment door during a home invasion; there were three victims inside the home at the time,” Officer Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Police say the two males demanded marijuana.

The alleged suspects attacked one victim and stole a gun from the apartment, and officials say the chaos attracted the attention of neighbors.

“As the two suspects were leaving, an unrelated victim was coming out of his apartment and that’s when one of the suspects for unknown reasons opened fire and shot that victim,” said Morgan.

Authorities say while 25-year-old Lorenzo Eastland was leaving the victim’s apartment, 31-year-old Jason Endres was walking out of his apartment as well. Even though Endres had nothing to do with the crime, police say Eastland shot him in the arm and torso.

Endres died at the hospital two days after the incident.

Eastland now faces one count of first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of robbery with a firearm, one count of burglary in the first degree, and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

Police say Eastland has a previous conviction of a felony out of Rogers County.