A slow warm-up for Oklahoma

Mark Andrews Declares for NFL Draft

Posted 6:55 pm, January 4, 2018, by , Updated at 06:58PM, January 4, 2018

Sep 19, 2015; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Mark Andrews (81) runs for a touchdown against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the second quarter at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews has played his final game in a Sooners jersey. The redshirt junior has declared for the NFL draft. He did so via his Twitter account leaving a long message for Sooner fans.

Andrews won the Mackey Award which is given to college football’s top tight end. Andrews finishes his career at Oklahoma with 112 receptions for 1765 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The Arizona native narrowly missed a thousand yard receiving season in 2017. He did, however, double his receptions from 2016.

Andrews is projected as a first or second round prospect in April’s NFL draft.