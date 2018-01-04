× Mark Andrews Declares for NFL Draft

Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews has played his final game in a Sooners jersey. The redshirt junior has declared for the NFL draft. He did so via his Twitter account leaving a long message for Sooner fans.

Andrews won the Mackey Award which is given to college football’s top tight end. Andrews finishes his career at Oklahoma with 112 receptions for 1765 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The Arizona native narrowly missed a thousand yard receiving season in 2017. He did, however, double his receptions from 2016.

Andrews is projected as a first or second round prospect in April’s NFL draft.