Medical examiner: Inmate died from injuries sustained during car accident

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say an inmate that died at an Oklahoma jail likely passed away from injuries she sustained in a car accident.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, the Latimer County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI agents to help investigate a suspicious death at the Latimer County Detention Center.

Authorities say a detention officer found 21-year-old Thasha Prindle unresponsive. Paramedics were called to the scene, but Prindle was pronounced dead just minutes later.

Investigators say Prindle had been involved in a car accident on Dec. 23 and was arrested for driving under the influence by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper.

According to an accident report, Prindle was drunk when she swerved off Parr Ave. and crashed into a house. The trooper’s report states that she was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

Prindle was treated and released from the Latimer County General Hospital before being booked into jail.

On Thursday, the medical examiner’s office announced that Prindle died from injuries she sustained during the crash.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is still investigating her death.