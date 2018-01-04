× Municipal court defendant says Sooner’s loss at Rose Bowl affected judge’s decision

MOORE, Okla. — A municipal court defendant said, after getting a citation for expired tags and updating them the next day, he went to court hoping to get his fines limited or lowered but the judge said he wouldn’t show any mercy in court that day because of the OU Sooner’s loss at the Rose Bowl.

Adrian Lamoreux told News 4 he was pulled over for having expired tags back in September.

He said he admitted it was an honest mistake and updated the tags the next day.

With money so tight and the holidays approaching, he decided to fight the fines.

He went to trial to speak with the judge on January 2, the day after the Sooners lost to Georgia 54 – 48 at the Rose Bowl.

Lamoreux said he told Judge Blake Virgin that he knows he messed up and explained he updated the tags the next day, which was confirmed in court by the arresting officer.

He told News 4 that he told the judge he was hoping for some mercy and claims the judge chuckled and said it wasn’t the day to ask for mercy after the Sooners lost the bowl game.

The defendant said the comment upset him because he didn’t have anything to do with the loss.

His fines and court costs, plus missed days at work for court, cost around $300.

We spoke to the Virgin about it, but he said he can’t comment because Lamoreux still has time to file an appeal.