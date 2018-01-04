× Officials investigating trooper-involved shooting in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a trooper-involved shooting in Caddo County Thursday evening.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says I-40 at mile marker 99 westbound outside lane in Caddo County is closed “due to a law enforcement investigation.”

It is unknown if anyone is injured.

“Please be aware of slowed travel if you are in the area,” OHP said in a Facebook post.

Officials say there are no safety concerns for the public regarding this incident.

News 4 has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.