Officials investigating trooper-involved shooting in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a trooper-involved shooting in Caddo County Thursday evening.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says I-40 at mile marker 99 westbound outside lane in Caddo County is closed “due to a law enforcement investigation.”
It is unknown if anyone is injured.
“Please be aware of slowed travel if you are in the area,” OHP said in a Facebook post.
Officials say there are no safety concerns for the public regarding this incident.
